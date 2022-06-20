Celebrate National Pollinator Week!

If you’re a plant lover, this week is for you! Today kicks off National Pollinator Week, an annual celebration created to spread awareness on the importance of pollinator health and the steps we can take to protect them. National Today defined Pollinators as insects and animals that transfer pollen from one plant to another. The most common animal and insect pollinators include bees, butterflies, ants, bats, birds, beetles, and moths. They’re often attracted to flowering plants, like cosmos, mint, poppy, bee balm, and sunflowers.

A study by the Natural Resource Conservation Service found that animal pollinators are essential to the reproduction process of 90 percent of flowering plants, and about one third of human food crops, sustaining the agriculture sector of fruit , vegetables, and nuts. This week, Americans are encouraged to educate themselves and their community on pollination and the impact it has on plants and food.

In honor of National Pollinator Week, we’ve created a list of activities you can participate in and help spread the word on Pollinator Health:

Plant a pollinator friendly garden-Head to your backyard and plant a pollinator-friendly garden this week! You can plant pollen-rich flowers like bee balm, cardinal flower, columbine, and penstemon. It’ll attract butterflies and plants for caterpillars to eat.

Spread the word about pollination health on your social media account- Social media is a powerful tool to use to spread information for millions of people to see! In honor of World Pollinator Week, share a post of your favorite pollinator insect or flower using the hashtag #PollinatorWeek.

Pick up a free plant at the BTNEP Plant Giveaway in Thibodaux- In honor of National Pollinator Week, the Barataria-Terrebonne National Estuary Program will host a plant giveaway!. The distribution will be held at Lowe’s Garden Center, in Thibodaux, on Saturday, June 25, from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. BTNEP invites the community to come out and grab a plant of their choice, courtesy of Thibodaux Lowe’s.