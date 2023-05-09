Celebrate National Travel and Tourism Week with Explore Houma and Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou

National Travel and Tourism Week, (NTTW) the annual celebration of the contributions of the U.S. travel industry, will spotlight the essential role that travel will play in driving economic growth and innovation through the theme #TravelForward.

Established in 1983, NTTW is an annual tradition to mark the U.S. travel industry’s role in stimulating economic growth, cultivating vibrant communities, creating quality job opportunities, stimulating business activity and elevating the quality of life for everyday Americans.

“The travel industry fuels every industry—our industry’s success is the nation’s success,” said U.S. Travel Association President and CEO Geoff Freeman. “This week is a prime opportunity to elevate the message that travel is essential to moving America’s economy forward.”

Travel serves as a catalyst for a productive U.S. economy and helps power the success of other industries. The U.S. travel industry generated a $2.6 trillion economic output in 2022 and supported 15 million jobs, fueling communities, small businesses and working families across the country.

Travel spending also generated nearly $160 billion in federal, state and local taxes in 2022—revenue that helped fund critical public services while saving each U.S. household an average of $1,270 in taxes.

In Lafourche Parish alone, travel contributes to $95 million in visitor spending, 1,280 hospitality & tourism related jobs, and saves approximately $303 in taxes for Lafourche Parish residents.

“Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou is excited to see the revival of our tourism economy as we continue working with our tourism partners, elected officials and local businesses to move travel forward together” said President & CEO of Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou, Cody A. Gray. “Tourism positively impacts all of our communities up and down the bayou by generating significant economic activity through visitor spending and local tax revenue.”

“Travel is at the heart of Terrebonne Parish, powering a strong economy, creating jobs and strengthening our community’s culture and identity,” stated Sondra Corbitt, Executive Director at Explore Houma. “This National Travel and Tourism Week, we are proud to celebrate all that travel does for our community now, and all that it will contribute in the future.”

Please visit ustravel.org/NTTW to learn more about National Travel and Tourism Week.