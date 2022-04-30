Celebrate Star Wars Day 2022 with Terrebonne Parish Library

Calling all Star Wars fans! Star Wars Day is Wednesday, May 4, and the Terrebonne Parish Library is hosting a May the 4th be With You celebration! TPL invites all Pawadans to grab your lightsaber and visit the main library branch for a day packed with Star Wars fun.

The all-day celebration will feature family-friendly entertainment, arts and crafts activities, and a meet and greet with Rey and Obi Wan.

Events are as follows:

Scavenger hunt: 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Story time and Craft: 10 – 11 a.m.

Jedi Training Session 1: 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Jedi Training Session 2: 4 – 5 p.m.

Design a spaceship with Legos: 6 – 7 p.m.

Guests can bring their own lightsaber or one will be provided by TPL. Legos will be provided and spaceships will be displayed.

The event is free and open to children ages Pre-k – 12th grade. For more information, visit Terrebonne Parish Library on Facebook.