Celebrate the Child Christmas Event to include Chili Cook-Off and Christmas Tree Decorating Contest

MacDonell United Methodist Children’s Services announced it will be hosting its Celebrate the Child Christmas Event in partnership with the Houma-Terrebonne Christmas Parade in Downtown Houma. The event will take place on Saturday, December 3, from 11a.m. – 5 p.m. The Christmas Parade will roll immediately following the event. The fun filled day will feature a Chili Cook-Off, Christmas Tree Contest, and local craft vendors. Team, and individual entries are currently being accepted, as well as vendor applications, and sponsorships.

“We have been unable to host our Celebrate the Child Christmas event for the past two years. In the past it has traditionally been an elegant evening event. We have regrouped, and decided to take the event in a new direction, hoping to provide a day of fun for the whole family,” said Heidi Pellegrin MacDonell Resource Development Coordinator.

Entry to the Chili Cook-Off is $150 per team, all supplies including tent, chairs, groceries, all cooking equipment (gas burners required), and fire extinguisher must be provided. A minimum of five gallons must be prepared. Cooking will kick off at 6 a.m., followed by judging at 10 a.m., and public distribution at 11 a.m. Bracelets will be available to purchase for $10, allowing the public to sample all contestant’s chili and cast their vote for the people’s choice award. Tasting cups, spoons and napkins will be provided. Awards for first, second, third, and people’s choice will be announced at 1 p.m.

Entry to the Christmas Tree Contest is $30 per individual or team. MacDonell encourages co-workers, friends, teams, and civic organizations to get together to participate in decorating and dsiplaying a beautiful tree with whatever theme inspires you. All supplies, including trees, and decor must be provided. Electricity will not be available. Following judging, awards will be given.

“Join us for a day of fun for the whole community as we raise the necessary funding for the MacDonell Home,” Pellegrin added. In addition to delicious chili, hamburgers and soft drinks will also be available for purchase, benefitting MacDonell United Methodist Children’s Services.

Applications for the Chili Cook-Off, Christmas Tree Contest, craft vendor booth space, and sponsorship opportunities can be secured by contacting Heidi Pellegrin at 985-868-8362 or hpellegrin@macdonellchildren. org.

MacDonell Children’s Services is a residential home for children whose circumstances leave them in need of a safe, loving, and nurturing environment. “While in our care, children can count on being physically secure, fed in mind, body and spirit, and empowered with the hope and optimism needed by everyone to move forward into successful adulthood,” reads a statement from the organization’s website.