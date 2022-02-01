Celebrate World Wetlands Day with Wetlands Discovery Center Virtual Event

The South Louisiana Wetlands Discovery Center will virtually celebrate Terrebonne Parish’s 13th annual World Wetlands Day on Wednesday, February 2nd, 2022. To safely celebrate World Wetlands Day, the Wetlands Discovery Center will go virtual by sharing fun, educational videos along with wetlands facts and activities on their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/WetlandsDiscoveryCenter, throughout the day on Tuesday.

“World Wetlands Day gives the Wetlands Discovery Center an opportunity to celebrate the wonders of our wetlands with the students of our community. We are excited to continue sharing this tradition with the students and adapted to a virtual format to celebrate safely,” said Wetlands Discovery Center Program Director Samantha Hicks.

Organized by the Convention of Wetlands, World Wetlands Day celebrates the importance of our wetlands with this year’s theme Wetlands Action for People and Nature. The presence of wetlands benefits surrounding communities in many ways, including storm protection and water filtration. Louisiana communities are losing these benefits as we lose our coastal wetlands. With help from many coastal organizations, Louisiana communities are looking to protect and restore their coastal wetlands.

Terrebonne Parish’s 2022 World Wetlands Day is made possible by funds raised by the Rougarou Fest. For more information about the Wetlands Discovery Center or its programs, please visit www.slwdc.org or call 985-580-7289.