Celebrating Mom!

Bayou Regional Arts Council’s 3rd Annual Artist Meet and Greet to take place this May
May 10, 2024
Bayou Regional Arts Council’s 3rd Annual Artist Meet and Greet to take place this May
May 10, 2024

Photo credit: Explore Houma

By Tara Morvant


I’m not sure about you, but I get stumped on what to get Mom for Mother’s Day each year, because let’s be honest, she deserves the world and more. Whether you’re looking to gift Mom with a sweet, fragrant bouquet of her favorite flowers, or a little something sweet to satisfy her envie for chocolate– we are here to help you plan a great Mother’s Day for the one that deserves it most.

Photo credit: Explore Houma

I’m not sure about you, but I get stumped on what to get Mom for Mother’s Day each year, because let’s be honest, she deserves the world and more. Whether you’re looking to gift Mom with a sweet, fragrant bouquet of her favorite flowers, or a little something sweet to satisfy her envie for chocolate– we are here to help you plan a great Mother’s Day for the one that deserves it most.

Photo credit: Explore Houma

I’m not sure about you, but I get stumped on what to get Mom for Mother’s Day each year, because let’s be honest, she deserves the world and more. Whether you’re looking to gift Mom with a sweet, fragrant bouquet of her favorite flowers, or a little something sweet to satisfy her envie for chocolate– we are here to help you plan a great Mother’s Day for the one that deserves it most.


Here are some helpful links to help you start planning a great Mother’s Day in Louisiana’s Bayou Country!

Flowers
• Hearts Desire Florist
• Blooming Orchid Florist
• House of Flowers
 Butterflies N Flowers Florist
• Attitudes-N-Designs

Sweets
• Sweet Envy Bakeshop and Cafe
• Cupcake Envy
• Cajun Sweets Bakery
• OMG Cupcake Factory


Nails & Spas
The Zen Den Aesthetic & Massage Co.
The Salon Rubicon
• LeBijou Salon and Day Spa
• SLMA SkinBar Medi-Spa

Crawfish
• If your mom is like mine, she wants the Louisiana goods – CRAWFISH! Visit crawfish.com to view a complete listing of our Bayou Country Crawfish Trail.

Explore Houma
Explore Houma

Related posts

May 9, 2024

VCHS hosts 7th Annual Academic Signing Day for Seniors

Read more