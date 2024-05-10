Celebrating Mom!

By Tara Morvant

I’m not sure about you, but I get stumped on what to get Mom for Mother’s Day each year, because let’s be honest, she deserves the world and more. Whether you’re looking to gift Mom with a sweet, fragrant bouquet of her favorite flowers, or a little something sweet to satisfy her envie for chocolate– we are here to help you plan a great Mother’s Day for the one that deserves it most.

Here are some helpful links to help you start planning a great Mother’s Day in Louisiana’s Bayou Country!

Flowers

• Hearts Desire Florist

• Blooming Orchid Florist

• House of Flowers

• Butterflies N Flowers Florist

• Attitudes-N-Designs

Sweets

• Sweet Envy Bakeshop and Cafe

• Cupcake Envy

• Cajun Sweets Bakery

• OMG Cupcake Factory

Nails & Spas

• The Zen Den Aesthetic & Massage Co.

• The Salon Rubicon

• LeBijou Salon and Day Spa

• SLMA SkinBar Medi-Spa

Crawfish

• If your mom is like mine, she wants the Louisiana goods – CRAWFISH! Visit crawfish.com to view a complete listing of our Bayou Country Crawfish Trail.