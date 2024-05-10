Celebrating Mom!

Bayou Regional Arts Council’s 3rd Annual Artist Meet and Greet to take place this MayMay 10, 2024
By Tara Morvant
I’m not sure about you, but I get stumped on what to get Mom for Mother’s Day each year, because let’s be honest, she deserves the world and more. Whether you’re looking to gift Mom with a sweet, fragrant bouquet of her favorite flowers, or a little something sweet to satisfy her envie for chocolate– we are here to help you plan a great Mother’s Day for the one that deserves it most.
Here are some helpful links to help you start planning a great Mother’s Day in Louisiana’s Bayou Country!
Flowers
• Hearts Desire Florist
• Blooming Orchid Florist
• House of Flowers
• Butterflies N Flowers Florist
• Attitudes-N-Designs
Sweets
• Sweet Envy Bakeshop and Cafe
• Cupcake Envy
• Cajun Sweets Bakery
• OMG Cupcake Factory
Nails & Spas
• The Zen Den Aesthetic & Massage Co.
• The Salon Rubicon
• LeBijou Salon and Day Spa
• SLMA SkinBar Medi-Spa
Crawfish
• If your mom is like mine, she wants the Louisiana goods – CRAWFISH! Visit crawfish.com to view a complete listing of our Bayou Country Crawfish Trail.