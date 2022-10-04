Celeste Boudwin wins Bicentennial Celebration Poster Contest

Terrebonne 200 announced Celeste Boudwin as the winner of the Bicentennial Celebration Poster Contest. Both current and former residents were invited to submit original artwork for the Terrebonne 200 Bicentennial Poster Contest as part of our ongoing bicentennial celebration. On Wednesday, September 28, Parish President Gordon E. Dove, the Parish Council, the Bicentennial Planning Committee, and the Bayou Regional Arts Council recognized Celeste as the winner of the contest.

“Be sure to come out for the Bicentennial Festival and Parade to meet Celeste and get your own signed poster print to commemorate this historic event,” reads a statement from Terrebonne 200. The festival will be held on Saturday, October 15 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. in Downtown Houma.