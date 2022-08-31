Celeste Roger to reign as 2022 Rougarou Queen

The Rougarou Fest announced the festival’s 2022 Rougarou Queen as Celeste Roger!

Celeste Leah Roger was born and raised in Houma, La. She spent her childhood watching her father sketch, paint, design and carve props for the local Mardi Gras krewes. Watching her father’s creativity and thoughts come to life and roll down the streets of Houma inspired Celeste and kick started her passion for arts and crafts. Today she uses that passion for the arts daily as part of her therapy sessions as a Licensed Clinical Social Worker (LCSW) at Start Community Health Center where she provides behavioral health counseling to children and adolescents. Celeste received her Bachelor of Science degree from Nicholls State University and Master of Social Worker degree from Tulane University. She has been practicing in the mental health field since 2002.

While her father inspired her artistic side, her mother was the one who instilled in her the importance of giving back. Celeste firmly believes the greatest gift you can give someone is your time. She can be found volunteering and serving the community through various nonprofit service organizations. She finds great joy in collaborating with friends and family to do for others. What feeds her soul is finding a need and then finding a way to contribute to that need.

As a mother of four, Celeste believes in the future generation and the importance of teaching them about our cajun heritage and displaying southern hospitality to all we meet. Just as her mother guided her, Celeste encourages her children to participate in giving back.

As a wife of a husband who owns multiple seafood restaurants and prides himself on supporting organizations that focus on the restoration and preservation of our wetland, Celeste has become even more aware of the importance. “I realize it is not only the loss of the land, but also the loss of the culture that is unique to south Louisiana. Jonathan’s dedication to advocating for people of our communities, preserving our unique way of life, and his passion about this festival is contagious. It has been an honor and privilege to work alongside him,” said Celeste.

After having the opportunity to be a witch for the last Rougarou festival and learning more about the overall mission and objectives of the South Louisiana Wetlands Discovery Center, Celeste knew how important it was for future generations to come. This year’s queen costume incorporates details that reflect the local fauna and wildlife that thrives and flourishes within the Rougarou’s Houma territory. Also, several items used by locals to provide a living for themselves and their families both past and present are incorporated.