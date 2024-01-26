Central Lafourche High School junior selected as Louisiana’s 2024 Student BESE Representative

Congratulations to Central Lafourche High School junior Blake Grabert, who was recently selected to serve as Louisiana’s 2024 Student BESE Representative!

Each year, one student from across the state is selected to serve on the Louisiana State Board of Elementary and Secondary Education as a student advisor. Following a round of applications and interviews at the annual Louisiana Association of Student Councils State Convention, Grabert was chosen to represent all students in Louisiana at the state level.

“I am so excited for this opportunity,” said Grabert. “Central Lafourche has a huge painting in Trojan Hall that says ‘Be all you can be, put Central Lafourche on the map.’ I told my advisors that’s what I wanted to do, and I’m so happy to be doing it now as BESE Representative.”

Grabert is also a member of the tennis team, band, BETA club, and several other after-school organizations at Central Lafourche. He is currently planning to attend Louisiana State University following his graduation in spring of 2025, where he will double major in biological engineering and music. Grabert hopes to one day work as a psychiatrist.

Congratulation to Blake Grabert for this exceptional achievement!