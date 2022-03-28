Central Lafourche High School Students Participate in Mock Crash Presentation

Louisiana State Police gave a sobering reminder of the consequences of drinking and driving to students at Central Lafourche High School in Raceland. State Police partnered with Sudden Impact Louisiana to host a mock crash presentation at the school on Friday, March 25, teaching students the importance of wearing seat belts, and the consequences associated with driving under the influence or being distracted. The mock presentation was held ahead of the upcoming prom season, widely known as the most dangerous time of the year for youth drunk driving.

The presentation featured an in-depth scenario of a student being arrested for driving under the influence, while another student is devastated by the fatal and serious injuries to two classmates. The scenario ended with students witnessing the mother of the student who lost their life in the accident receiving the death notification, illustrating an overwhelming pain. The presentation is performed by students of Central Lafourche, allowing students a more real experience.

The presentation was organized by Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office, Lockport Volunteer Fire Department, the Lafourche Parish Coroner’s Office, Terrebonne General Health System, University Medical Center New Orleans, Ochsner Health, St. Anne Hospital, Lady of the Sea General Hospital, Clinics and Pharmacies, Acadian Ambulance, Jarrod and Theresa’s Wrecker Service, and the faculty at Central Lafourche High School.

The Sudden Impact Program was developed by the University Medical Center of New Orleans, in an effort to prevent fatalities and injuries from driving impaired, distracted, and/or restrained.

“The program is designed to highlight the risk of people making the choice of drinking and driving, not wearing a seat belt, or driving distracted. We see it all the time as police officers where one bad decision can affect someone’s life, whether it’s a severe injury or fatality. Unfortunately, around prom time students go to parties and may indulge in drinks or drugs and try to leave the party. What should be a happy time in their life easily turns into tragedy and it’s easily preventable. The goal is just to open their eyes and let them see what can potentially happen when someone makes a bad choice. It isn’t meant to scare them, we’re just trying to show them the reality of what can happen. Hopefully when they leave here, they’ll make a conscious decision and help lower the fatalities that are happening among young people who are just starting their lives.” reads a statement from Trooper Ross Brennan, Troop C Public Information Officer.