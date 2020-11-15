Central Lafourche, Lockport Upper move to virtual learning due to Covid breakouts

In two public notices posted from the Lafourche Parish School District, LPSD announced the physical closure of Lockport Upper Elementary and Central Lafourche High School. Both school are scheduled to reopen to in-person instruction on Monday, November 30, 2020, after the Thanksgiving break.

The schools will move to virtual learning to be able to continue the school year.

All athletic and extracurricular events and practices at Central Lafourche are suspended until Monday, November 30.

Read both notices below: