Central Lafourche Youth Basketball honored as Back-to-Back Single A Biddy National Champions

At this month’s Lafourche Parish Council meeting, the outstanding young players from the Central Lafourche Youth Basketball organization were honored for their accomplishment as the 2023-2024 Single A Biddy National Champions! This is the second year in a row that this CLYB 10u team has won the National Championship.

Following a huge round of applause, Parish President Archie Chiasson awarded each player with a certificate for their National Championship in single A division. Congratulations to the players and coaches for this great honor!

The Central Lafourche Youth Basketball organization 10u boys team played at the Smoothie King center and beat the opposing team twice to take home the win in the Single A bracket. In addition, four players were also recognized at the 10u Biddy Nationals by earning the highest individual award that can be received, the All American Award. This award is voted on by every opposing team throughout the tournament. The following players received the All American Award: