CERF+ grants creates safety net for artists

September 16, 2021
September 16, 2021

Are you an artist working in a craft discipline who has had damages due to Hurricane Ida? CERF+’s emergency relief grants focus on materials-based craft and folk/traditional artists.



The assistance is available to artists working in a craft discipline that meets certain criteria. An artist must work in a craft discipline, have been in an emergency situation (​​types of events that are of a career or practice threatening emergency events such as fires, floods, other acts of nature, theft, and emergency medical need.), and the artist must reside and work in the U.S. or U.S. territories.

For more information and to inquire about help, visit https://cerfplus.org/get-relief/apply-for-help/?fbclid=IwAR2hLzCp_y-dFkoBrc7Y0JK89pblgQFjHhFsBIcbiscAy3xgaHoyv7UcnuE



Heidi Guidry
September 16, 2021

