Chabert Medical Center and Ochsner St. Anne are Available for Emergencies

At a media briefing today, Ochsner Health System updated that the following Ochsner facilities are back online with normal power:

Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans

St. Bernard Parish Hospital in Chauvin

Ochsner Northshore in Slidell

Ochsner Hancock in Hancock, Mississippi

Ochsner St. Mary in Morgan City

For Terrebonne Parish and surrounding area residents, Leonard J. Chabert Medical Center in Houma and the Ochsner St. Anne in Raceland are available for emergency services only and are available 24/7.

There also have been concerns from pregnant women who cannot get in touch with their providers that are currently closed. If these women do not have cell service, they are encouraged to go to one of the emergency facilities and staff will be able to triage patients to the correct facility. For the Oschner HOTLINE, the public can call 504-354-3950 Monday- Friday, 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. Also, if patients have access, the MyOschner app allows patients to get in touch with providers.

Oschner President and CEO Warner Thomas updated that Team A has transitioned out of facilities and Team B has relieved those teams. Many of Team A has been in the facilities since Saturday night, so it has been a long few days for healthcare providers. “We appreciate all of the amazing work our healthcare heroes of Team A did going through Hurricane Ida, and to our Team B personnel, we appreciate you traveling in here to help relieve our Team A,” Thomas said.

Patient transfers from the bayou area have gone smoothly and have been evacuated across the state. The transfer work remains proactive and many patients from the bayou are now in other facilities. 100 patients transferred to Oschners in New Orleans, and between 30-40 patients have been transferred to Oschner St. Mary from St. Anne’s and Chabert Hospitals.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Robert Hart said they are seeing many emergency room visits due to hurricane recovery efforts such as broken bones, cuts, and head injuries. There are working towards opening more urgent care centers and clinics as fast as possible, especially to areas that are lacking healthcare needs. They have also updated the COVID status in the bayou region and reported COVID cases continue to decline. Last week, the bayou region saw 980 positive cases, and this week they are reporting 663 covid patients.