Chabert Medical Center Patients Evacuated to Other Ochsner Facilities

Leonard J. Chabert Medical Center patients had to be evacuated to other Ochsner facilities due to structural damage from Hurricane Ida. Ochsner St. Mary in Morgan City accepted patients from Leonard J. Chabert Medical Center on August 30. Ochsner Heroes in St. Mary have been working nonstop to care for the patients. The team at Leonard J. Chabert Medical Center in Houma is currently hard at work, cleaning the facility, and keeping the Emergency Department running to serve the community.

Pictured below are employees from Ochsner St. Mary’s Emergency Department, security team, behavioral health unit, patient access, environmental services, and medical/surgical team.

Thank you to all our Bayou Region #OchsnerHeroes! If you’re interested in supporting Ochsner Heroes during this time, visit ochsner.org/emergencyresponse.