Chabert Medical Center receives national distinction

Numerous Ochsner Health hospitals and partners across the Gulf South received an “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for spring 2022. This national distinction recognized 16 Ochsner Health facilities for achievements in protecting patients from preventable harm and error in the hospital. The full list of hospital ratings was released today and can be found at hospitalsafetygrade.org.

The following Ochsner Health hospitals and partners received an “A” grade from Leapfrog:

*Received a “Straight A” in the Spring 2022 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for consistently demonstrating a commitment to putting patients first and receiving an “A” grade for five or more consecutive years.

“Patients are always our number one priority at Ochsner, and it is encoded in our value system to provide a safe environment and excellent patient experience,” said Robert Hart, MD, Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer for Ochsner Health. “Even as the pandemic intensified challenges faced by healthcare workers, our employees have continued to strive for utmost patient safety and the reduction of avoidable harm. We are proud of our Ochsner team and gratified that our efforts have been recognized by Leapfrog.”

The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization, assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D,” or “F” grade to general hospitals across the country based on over thirty national performance measures reflecting errors, accidents, injuries, and infections, as well as systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm.

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harms to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.

“As our health care system continues to feel the strain of the pandemic, I thank the workforce and leadership of Ochsner Health for sustained commitment to patient safety, day in and day out,” said Leah Binder, President and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “An ‘A’ Safety Grade is an outstanding achievement, and one that is not possible without a 24/7 effort by the entire health care workforce to protect patients from harm. This community should be proud.”

To see Ochsner Health’s full grade details and to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit HospitalSafety.org and follow The Leapfrog Group on Twitter, Facebook, and via its newsletter. To learn more about Ochsner Health, please visit ochsner.org.