Chackbay Elementary students celebrate 4-H Week, collect donations to benefit local food bank

Lafourche Parish 4-H club celebrated National 4-H week with members participating in arts and crafts activities and contests. Members of the club at Chackbay Elementary celebrated the week by giving back to their community, collecting non-perishable foods to benefit the local food bank.

In addition to the food drive, students participated in a poster contest, completed an interactive activity that teaches cooperative communication, and received certificates for their outstanding work.

Lafourche Parish 4-H has programs at multiple schools in the parish including East Thibodaux Middle School, St. Mary’s, North Larose Elementary, Raceland Middle, Lockport Middle, Central Lafourche High School, E.D. White Catholic and South Lafourche High School. The organization’s mission is to assist youth to gain additional knowledge, life skills, and attitudes that will further their development as self-directing, contributing, and productive members of society. Students attend monthly meetings at school, accompanied by 4-H agents who will deliver an educational program and highlight upcoming parish and state events, and activities.