Chaisson releases statement regarding the White House’s request to OPEC to drill more

Chett Chaisson, Executive Director at Port Fourchon, released a statement today regarding the White House’s request to OPEC to drill more, while leaving the moratorium on U.S. Deepwater drilling in place.

The full statement from Chaisson can be viewed below:

The recent decision by the White House’s administration to request OPEC to increase oil production is immensely disappointing to the hard-working men and women of the Gulf South region of our country.

Specifically, it is disappointing for our tenants and users in Port Fourchon who service nearly 100% of all Deepwater offshore energy production in the GoM.

While we anxiously await a long-anticipated report that is purported to give guidance on the future of offshore oil and gas lease sales in the Gulf, we must ask why?

Why are we turning to other countries that rely on higher-carbon emitting tactics to extract oil and gas rather than focusing on U.S. production that abides by rigorous standards to lessen impacts to our environment?

Why is the administration turning its back on American Energy which in turn will deprive the United States of the funds to maintain and enhance our national parks, rebuild our eroding coast, and provide flood protection for our coastal communities to be more resilient?

We encourage the administration to make better decisions that put the interests of this country and its workers first at a time when economic concerns are still very much present in society.

As we continue to make strides towards integrating other renewable sources into our overall energy portfolio, the evidence is shockingly clear, as it has been for the last eight months; that oil and gas is and must play a prominent role in the transition as we move to a greener energy consumption strategy. We can not get there without it. Thus, we must have a smart, calculated, reasonable, and realistic approach to this transition which we welcome the opportunity to be a part of.

We certainly appreciate the efforts of our local, state, and federal delegations for understanding this situation and working diligently to bring it to the attention of the White House, and hope the administration decides to engage with our region in a more productive way moving forward.

