Championship ceremony honors local champs

Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government held a ceremony on Sunday, May 22, honoring area high school teams and athletes for winning championship titles. Parish leaders, parents, coaches, and supporters gathered at the Barry P. Bonvillain Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center on Sunday afternoon to celebrate an abundance of student athlete victories. The Vandebilt Catholic High School baseball team, cross country, and outdoor track team, South Terrebonne High School baseball, and Ellender High School girls basketball team were recognized for state championship wins. The Terrebonne Gators Special Olympics team was also recognized for winning a championship. In addition, individual championship athletes from South Terrebonne powerlifting and Houma Christian track, were recognized.

Martin Folse served as master of ceremonies, and a number of guest speakers included Parish President Gordon Dove, Council members Darrin Guidry, Dirk Guidry, Steve Trosclair, Jessica Domangue, Terrebonne Parish School Board member Mike Lagarde, and Terrebonne Sheriff Tim Soignet.

The event celebrated each extraordinary athlete, and the challenges that each student, and team had to overcome on the path to victory. Councilman Trosclair noted, “All of our public high schools were displaced, but the South Terrebonne Baseball team won the state championship and they didn’t have a single home game because they were out of commission.” Congratulations to all the student athletes, and coaches for bringing home the win!