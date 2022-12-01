Change A Child’s Life, Become a CASA: Three information sessions to be held in December

CASA of Terrebonne’s Winter Pre-Service Training to become an advocate for a child in foster care begins on January 17, 2023. Currently, CASA of Terrebonne is serving over 50 children in foster care, yet there are still over 160 children on their waiting list. They are in need of passionate volunteers to speak up for the children of Terrebonne Parish.

The mission of CASA of Terrebonne is to provide trained community volunteers to advocate for the best interests of abused and neglected children and to promote community awareness about child abuse issues.

CASA will host a series of three information sessions to learn how you can make an impact on a child’s life:

December 6, 2022

December 19, 2022

January 10, 2023

Each session begins at 5:30 pm at the CASA of Terrebonne office at 402 Canal Street, Houma, LA.

Info Sessions are the first step to becoming a CASA, and they are also helpful for learning more about our mission. The one-hour sessions are designed to answer your questions about what it takes to be a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) for foster care children in Terrebonne Parish.

Attending this session via zoom is also available.