Charter issues statement on restoration in Houma-Thibodaux area, billing in wake of Ida

Update from Charter:

We deeply appreciate our customers’ continued patience as we work to restore service as quickly as possible following Hurricane Ida. The hurricane had a significant impact in our Louisiana service area, with damage to hundreds of miles of our broadband network. We have more than 850 crews working tirelessly every day to restore service, including technicians from neighboring regions and contractors.

As of this afternoon, [Sept. 16] our crews have restored well over half of our Louisiana customers that were affected by the storm. In areas where electric lines and utility poles are damaged, Charter teams are often unable to begin network repairs until the power company first completes their work and declares the site safe for us to access.

Once power has returned, customer restoration times will vary depending upon the level of damage sustained to our network, safety considerations and complexity of repair. Customers may also experience brief service interruptions as we continue restoration in their area.

Service for customers in the Houma and Thibodaux area continues to be affected by the loss of power to homes and businesses, or to the Spectrum network that serves them.

Should customers have power at their home or business and remain without our service, they may contact us at 1-833-267-6094 or sign in to www.spectrum.net/support/ general/hurricane-ida/ to share information about their service issue.

Customers will not be charged for equipment lost or damaged as a result of a declared natural disaster.

Our automated system may have generated and mailed bills during the time of the storm before affected customers could contact us. Affected customers who received a bill should call us at 1-833-267-6094 to discuss their account.