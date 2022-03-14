Chauvin Funeral Home Hosts Preplanning Lunch and Learn

Chauvin Funeral Home and Crematory will host a lunch and learn event on Tuesday, March 15 at 11 a.m. Guests will enjoy lunch while discussing Chauvin’s Pre-Need Program, a program created by the funeral home that offers families advanced funeral planning options.

Family Service Counselor Jency Viator explained the purpose of the lunch and learn event is to inform the community of the long-term benefits and importance of preplanning. “Advance funeral planning is extremely beneficial to their survivors, loved ones, and children, so that they are not dealing with it at such a delicate time.” Viator added. “With the knowledge gained, you can make decisions you feel good about today and bring peace to your family when they need it most.”

Advance registration is required for the event, seating is limited with only 25 slots available. For information on the Lunch and Learn contact Jency Viator at (337) 256-1396 or register online here https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSc4c_9d75p1HWDfV9FtoIEPmLLLThtOCTCSNRLQA-6m4gRY3A/viewform.