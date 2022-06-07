Chauvin native serves at Center for Information Warfare Training

By Lt. Cmdr. Chris Donlon, Navy Office of Community Outreach

Master Chief Petty Officer Jason Thibodeaux, a native of Chauvin, Louisiana, is serving at the U.S. Navy Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT), one of the largest of the Naval Education and Training Command learning centers.

As staff at CIWT, Thibodeaux is serving among the future generation of information warfighters. CIWT staff oversee all aspects of training for 17 training locations spread across the continental U.S., Hawaii and Japan.

Thibodeaux joined the Navy 30 years ago. Today, Thibodeaux serves as a command master chief.

“I joined the Navy for the chance to experience life outside Louisiana, the opportunity to travel and to fund my education,” said Thibodeaux.

According to Thibodeaux, the values required to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Chauvin.

“Early on, I learned the value of hard work and seeing projects through to the end,” said Thibodeaux. “I also learned that it’s always good to roll up your sleeves and dig in to the work that needs to be done. Also, to always have a positive outlook no matter how difficult things get.”

Headquartered in Pensacola, Florida, CIWT delivers trained information warfare professionals to the Navy and joint services, enabling optimal performance of information warfare across the full spectrum of military operations.

CIWT trains enlisted personnel and officers in all functions of information warfare covering fields ranging from military intelligence, cyberwarfare and information systems to electronic warfare and cryptologic operations throughout the scope of their Navy careers. CIWT trains more than 26,000 students annually, with an average of 3,700 students attending classes daily. CIWT constantly strives to modernize training taught using emerging technology and the Persistent Cyber Training Environment to train the next generation of information warfare professionals.

Serving in the Navy means Thibodeaux is part of a team that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.

“The Navy has the ability to put ships and forces in strategic locations in a posture of readiness without the risk of escalating conflict, while still being able to maintain maritime strategy and freedom of navigation around the world,” said Thibodeaux.

Thibodeaux and the sailors they serve with have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.

“I am most proud of getting the crew of USS John Finn (DDG 113) safely home from deployment because it was my first assignment as a command master chief and an important deployment mission,” said Thibodeaux.

As Thibodeaux and other sailors continue to train and perform the mission they are tasked with, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.

“For me, being in the Navy is the pride of being in the 1% of the population who are willing to serve in the military, and the honor of being a part of a team who can help deter terrorist activities from happening on our home soil,” added Thibodeaux.

The Naval Education and Training Command is the U.S. Navy’s Force Development pillar and largest shore command. Through its “Street to Fleet” focus, Naval Education and Training Command recruits civilians and transforms them into skilled warfighters ready to meet the current and future needs of the U.S. Navy.