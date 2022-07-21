Chauvin Sculpture Garden Hit by Vandals, Sculpture Still Missing

The Chauvin Sculpture Garden recently suffered damages from vandalism that also included an iconic sculpture being stolen.

Dr. Gary LaFleur of Nicholls State University, Coordinator of the Chauvin Sculpture Garden and Executive Director of the Center for Bayou Studies, filed a report of the unfortunate incident to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office where the case is still being investigated.

A large seahorse sculpture in the contemporary garden, which was not created by the iconic Kenny Hill, is missing altogether. “One of the favorite sculptures that everybody likes is this little girl who is leaning over a pond and she can see her reflection in the pond,” he explained. The sculpture that they refer to as Little Girl in the White Dress was knocked off the pedestal into the grass. The sculpture was not broken up, however, the sculpture was cemented to the pedestal proving there had to be quite an effort to knock her down.

The vandals also damaged a sculpture of two ladies in a waterfall. Dr. LaFleur described the damage to one of the ladies as appearing to be hit by a sledgehammer. “Some of her parts were shattered and she was just knocked to the ground, broke her leg” he described.

He explained that it appeared the vandals found a cinderblock in the garden, placed it below a lamp an angel was holding and hung from the lamp until it fell to the ground, shattering the glass. “It’s just senseless,” he said, “It’s frustrating.” Assistance from the community is needed. If anyone hears anything, notices anything suspicious, and more importantly sees the missing Seahorse, say something. Report it to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The garden is still recovering from Hurricane Ida which Dr. LeFleur said they are still dealing with insurance and the process that comes with recovery efforts. Although the process is frustrating, he wants the community to know they are still in the process of repairing the art from the storm, “It’s something we just have to work through,” he said, “As University property, we have to go through the official channels, and eventually it gets done.”

The garden remains open from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays where visitors can participate in a tour. “The community is heartbroken over the recent vandalism, “ said Dr. LeFleur, “A lot of people want to help us and we appreciate that.”