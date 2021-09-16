Check out these resources for pet owners in Terrebonne Parish

For all animal related emergencies in Terrebonne Parish, call our Animal Shelter Dispatch phone (985) 790-3254 (8 AM – 4 PM) Monday-Friday. After hours, please call TPSO at (985) 876-2500.

For animal related emergencies in Lafourche Parish, call (985)-532-2808.

The shelter is still offline and working to get their communication channels restored, and as we receive, we will respond. Our building and staff are safe.

ANIMAL CONTROL – We have partnered with ifaw and are in our community making assessments, feeding in place, and coordinating rescues. We have enacted a 15 day hold from the date of seizure/intake for reunification efforts.

VOLUNTEERS/RESCUES SHOULD NOT self deploy to Terrebonne parish for animal rescues. Please contact the animal shelter first for approval and instructions.

DONATIONS/VOLUNTEERING – For donation and volunteer information, please email animalshelter@tpcg.org

STRAY ANIMALS – Residents are being asked to NOT remove animals from their locations but to instead contact our department for triage and reunification coordination.

LOST/FOUND – For lost/found animals, please file a report with our shelter by emailing animalshelter@tpcg.org and check our website https://tpcg.org/index.php?f=animal_shelter&p=lost_found and our Lost Pets Facebook page: Lost Pets Of Terrebonne Parish

REHOMING/FOSTERING: If you are willing to foster a pet temporarily whose owner may have been displaced or you are looking for temporary foster care for your pet, please sign up through this website: https://911fosterpets.com/ … If you are looking to rehome your pet, visit: https://tpas.home-home.org/

RESOURCES

List of pet resources open in the Terrebonne area (hours of operation may be limited):

-Tractor Supply (Gray)

-Marcello Veterinary Clinic (Houma)

-Walther Animal Hospital (Houma)

-Ridgefield Animal Hospital (Thibodaux)

-De La Houssaye Animal Hospital (Thibodaux)

-Durocher Vet Clinic (Thibodaux)

-Morgan City Vet Hospital (Morgan City)

-Atchafalaya Animal Hospital (Morgan City)

-Med Vet New Orleans (Metairie)

-Westside Vet Hospital (Gretna)

PET SUPPLIES

We have been working with multiple incredible organizations Animal Disaster Relief Coalition, Kat Vet, and ASPCA move pet supplies to the various POD sites within the parish.

1.) Montegut Rec Gym

2.) South Terrebonne High School

3.) Ward 7 Citizens Center

4.) Bayou Grand Calliou Fire Station

5.) Donner Community Center

6.) Point Aux Chenes Gas Station 581 Highway 665

WATER

Water buffalo trucks are stationed for water distribution at the following locations:

1) Holy Family Catholic Church-6641 Grand Calliou Rd. Dulac, LA 70353

2) Lacache Middle School-5266 LA-56 Chauvin, LA 70344

3) Recreation Dr. Montegut, LA 70377 (near the fire dept)