Check your hurricane food supply

By: Richard C. Bogren

June 1 marked the official beginning of hurricane season, but two named storms appeared in May. With an active season predicted, it is never too early to prepare your pantry for what a storm might bring.

LSU AgCenter nutritionist and registered dietitian Sandra May said when preparing for a hurricane, keep in mind foods that do not have to be refrigerated before or after opening will not spoil over a period of a few days, require little to no preparation and can be prepared without electricity.

“Be sure to have at least a three-day food supply for each person in the household,” she said. Before making an emergency food supply shopping list, May recommends taking inventory of what you have already in your cupboard. Check expiration dates of each item.

“It is best not to assume you have a staple food on hand then find out that it is expired when you need it most,” she said. She provided a list of non-perishable, shelf-stable foods by food group that will get a family through a hurricane:

Grains:

Whole grain bread.

Whole wheat crackers.

Bagged popcorn.

Baked and/or whole-grain chips.

Pretzels.

Dry cereal.

Rice cakes.

Trail mix.

Granola bars.

Protein:

Canned chicken, turkey, beef or fish (tuna, salmon, sardines).

Nuts and seeds.

Peanut butter.

Canned chili.

Protein bars.

Some hard meats, such as pepperoni and hard, packaged salami.

Fruit:

Dried fruits or fruit leather.

100% fruit juices in individual containers.

Canned fruit or fruit packaged in individual containers.

Vegetables:

Canned vegetables.

100% vegetable juices in individual containers.

Canned low-sodium soups.

Dairy:

Shelf-stable milk or milk substitute, such as soy or almond milk.

Boxed processed cheese.

Other:

Bottled water — enough for drinking and brushing your teeth.

Manual can opener.

Disposable plates, cups, utensils and napkins.

May said some fresh produce that can last several days on the counter includes bananas, apples, citrus such as oranges and satsumas, avocados, tomatoes, cucumbers and squash. Find out which produce lasts longest at this website: https://bit.ly/producelasts. “If you have an infant or toddler, be sure you have enough formula and jarred foods for three days. Also, make sure you have enough pet food on hand,” she said.