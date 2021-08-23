Checking in on the tropics!

This time last year brought us back to back to back storms. This year, ocean temperatures are not quite as warm, producing fewer disturbances. This morning brings us two disturbances in the Atlantic basin showing a possibility of formation.

One is a broad low pressure system producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the eastern tropical Atlantic more than 700 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands. Little development is expected during the next couple of days due to only marginally conducive ocean temperatures. Thereafter, however, some gradual development is possible by the middle to latter part of the week while the system moves northwestward at 10 to 15 mph over the central Atlantic. It has a near zero chance of formation during the next 48 hours and a low (30 percent) chance during the next five days.