Chef Brent Daigle of Grady V’s Named One of Seventeen Participating Chefs at 2023 Louisiana Goes Lone Star Culinary Event

Raceland, Louisiana (October 16, 2023) – Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou Tourism, the destination marketing organization for Lafourche Parish, announced Monday that Chef Brent Daigle of Grady V’s in Thibodaux has been selected to represent Lafourche Parish at the “Louisiana Goes Lone Star” culinary event in Dallas, Texas. Chef Brent Daigle, a graduate of the Chef John Folse Culinary Institute at Nicholls State University, will join 16 other top chefs from around Louisiana to feature the state’s unique flavors.

This annual out-of-state culinary event will be presented by the Louisiana Travel Association, the Louisiana Office of Tourism and the Louisiana Seafood Promotion & Marketing Board, with Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou a first-time participant. Taking place in Dallas this year, “Louisiana Goes Lone Star” is a two-day culinary showcase consisting of a Media/Influencer Preview Night on Tuesday, October 24 and a Restaurant Takeover Night on Wednesday, October 25.

For Restaurant Takeover Night, Chef Brent Daigle will be paired with Chef Arturo Cruz of Dodie’s Reef, a popular Cajun restaurant located in the Lower Greenville neighborhood of Dallas. The two chefs will combine efforts on a Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou-themed menu featuring Grady V’s favorites like the blue crab beignets, bayou red fish, and a banana’s foster tres leches cake. Visitors, locals and anyone interested in attending this special one-night-only dinner, should call Dodie’s Reef at 214-823-7333 and make their reservation for the night of Wednesday, October 25.

Boasting an exciting food and beverage scene, Dallas is an important regional market to Louisiana and this event offers a savory opportunity to showcase the diverse and delicious delights of the State. The events over the course of the showcase will allow the culinary scene of Lafourche Parish to be told in a targeted market and inspire both travelers and the media to get a taste for what awaits across the Texas-Louisiana border.

“Food is a way of life in Louisiana. We plan our festivals and events around the culinary seasons and we are excited to bring a taste to Dallas next month,” says Louisiana Travel Association president and CEO, Chris Landry. “As a neighboring state, destinations around Louisiana are a short drive or direct flight from Dallas. We are excited to have 17 Louisiana chefs in restaurants around the city to whet locals’ appetites and inspire them to make Louisiana their next travel destination.”

Other participating chefs include:

Angel Lombrage, The Bullfish Bistro, Baton Rouge

Ross Dover, Palmettos on the Bayou, The Northshore

Owen Hohl, Hot Tails Restaurants, Louisiana

Holly Goetting, Charley G’s, Lafayette

Anthony Felan, Fat Calf Brasserie, Shreveport-Bossier

Frederic Terluin, Rouj Creole, Baton Rouge

Richard & Lori Hurst, Poor Boy’s Riverside Inn, Lafayette

Keith & Nealy Frentz, LOLA, The Northshore

Damien “Chapeaux” Chapman, Orlandeaux’s Café, Shreveport-Bossier

Ana Castro, Lengua Madre, New Orleans

Lyle Broussard, L’Auberge Casino Resort, Lake Charles

Cory Bahr, Parish Restaurant, Monroe-West Monroe

Jeremy Langlois, Latil’s Landing at Houmas House, Ascension Parish

Jason Derouen, Bayou Country Crawfish Trail, Houma

Desi Bourgeois, Grown and Grazed, Ruston

Grayling Thibodeaux, St. John Restaurant, St. Martin Parish

For more information on the event, visit: https://www.louisianagoeslonestar.com/

Brent Daigle was born and raised in Thibodaux, Louisiana, and was inspired by his grandmother and father’s cooking while growing up. He paid attention, always learning something new, and in high school had the opportunity to learn the true science behind cooking. Brent graduated from the Chef John Folse Culinary Institute and after getting great experience around South Louisiana, returned to Thibodaux as executive chef at Grady V’s where he focuses on American-inspired cuisine with a Louisiana twist.

Louisiana Culinary Trails is the collaborative efforts of the Louisiana Travel Association and its partners, offering appetizing getaways and promoting Louisiana by way of its unique culinary scene. Louisiana Culinary Trails takes to the road, showcasing the diverse food experiences throughout the state in major cities across the country. Louisiana Culinary Trails inspires travelers by highlighting the accessibility and epicurean journeys awaiting exploration throughout the state, facilitated by Louisiana tourism and neighboring communities. For more information about the Louisiana Culinary Trails program, visit explorelouisiana.com/culinary, and follow Louisiana Culinary Trails on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou Tourism is the destination management organization dedicated to positioning Lafourche Parish as a regionally, nationally and internationally recognized year-round tourist destination by developing quality marketing programs and events to attract visitors and stimulate economic development and growth. For more information, visit our website at lacajunbayou.com.