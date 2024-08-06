Chef Kevin Templet to Showcase Cajun Cuisine at Louisiana Food & Wine Festival

Lafourche native Chef Kevin Templet has been selected to represent Lafourche Parish and Fremin’s Restaurant at the upcoming Louisiana Food & Wine Festival.

Known for his innovative take on Cajun and southern cuisine, Chef Templet’s culinary journey began along the banks of Bayou Lafourche. He was raised in a family of talented cooks and honed his skills through 4-H competitions.

His passion for creating exquisite dishes and his unwavering dedication to pleasing palates have been the driving forces behind his culinary career. Drawing inspiration from the area’s abundance of seafood, wildlife, and quality produce, Chef Templet has mastered the art of infusing traditional flavors with a modern twist to create his unique take on New American cuisine.

Chef Templet has earned recognition by participating in competitions, including second place in the 2012 Louisiana Seafood cook-off. His contributions have also played a pivotal role in leading Fremin’s Restaurant to numerous accolades. Alongside his professional career, he has supported the LRA Bayou Chapter and the Big Boy Cook-off.

Chef Templet is embarking on this journey to showcase his talent at the Louisiana Food & Wine Festival, which will take place in Lake Charles from September 19 through 22.