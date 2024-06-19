Cherry and Sherry Wilmore receive NAACP Youth Juneteenth Trailblazer Award for Twin Fest Louisiana

Congratulations to Everybody’s Favorite Twins, Cherry and Sherry Wilmore, who were recently awarded the NAACP Youth Juneteenth Trailblazer Award for creating Louisiana’s first and only Twin Festival.

During Houma’s recent Juneteenth celebration, the NAACP Youth honored 12 individuals with awards recognizing their contributions to the community.

Cherry and Sherry Wilmore were recognized for founding Louisiana’s first ever Twin Festival, which took place in April of 2024 with thousands coming from around the country to join in on the fun. Twin Fest stood out as a “beacon of unity, highlighting the special journey of multiples while recognizing and rejoicing in the diversity of human experiences.”

“We are so honored to be recognized by the NAACP Youth with the Juneteenth Trailblazer Award,” said Cherry Wilmore. “It meant a lot because it came from the youth in our community. Having the younger generation reflect on your work and enjoy the changes you make is always a wonderful feeling.”

The second annual Twin Fest is scheduled for March 29, 2025. For more information, please visit their Facebook page.