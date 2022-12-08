Chevron has committed $500,000 to Ducks Unlimited (DU) for projects along the Gulf Coast of Louisiana.

Louisiana’s coastal wetlands are critical natural resources and an economic driver for the region. Coastal wetlands protect infrastructure from storms, support industries including the oil and gas industry and commercial fisheries, sustain Louisiana’s unique culture, provide nursery grounds for fish and shellfish and provide critical habitat for millions of waterfowl and other migratory birds.

“Ducks Unlimited wetlands conservation projects across the Gulf Coast provide economic, ecological and societal benefits that ripple across the country,” said Chevron Gulf of Mexico Corporate Affairs Manager Leah Brown. “We are proud to continue our partnership by helping to support these efforts.”

The half-million-dollar grant will support two coastal restoration projects through DU’s Gulf Coast Initiative (GCI). Chevron will support the southwest Louisiana Habitat enhancements at Lacassine National Wildlife Refuge (NWR) and the Unit 3 work on Rockefeller Refuge. Both project areas have been significantly impacted by multiple hurricanes in recent years, including hurricane Laura in 2020.

“Working with partners like Chevron helps ensure our conservation work never stops,” said DU Director of Conservation Programs Cassidy Lejeune. “The projects that Chevron supports are critical to Louisiana’s wetlands and wildlife. Without support from them and other GCI partners, we could not accomplish what we do.”

Work on Lacassine includes replacing water-control structures and refitting the current surface-water pumping system with a new power unit on Unit B. The 800-acre unit, which is easily accessible by car, is one of the most popular areas of the NWR and is a popular wildlife viewing area.

Rockefeller Refuge Unit 3, used by tens of thousands of migrating and wintering waterfowl each year, is a 3,800-acre marsh unit. The proposed work includes the refitting the surface water pumping system to improve water management.

For more information, visit www.ducks.org. Follow DU’s news Twitter feed – @DUConserve – to get the most up-to-date news from Ducks Unlimited.