Chevron grant to boost STEM learning in three Terrebonne high schools

Chevron, in partnership with the Terrebonne Foundation for Academic Excellence (TFAE), has given a $25,000 grant to three Terrebonne Parish High Schools to purchase Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) equipment.

“The Terrebonne Foundation for Academic Excellence is excited to again be working with Chevron,” said Ashlee Champagne Barahona, TFAE Executive Director. “The company continues to support our schools and provide young men and women with meaningful STEM programs and opportunities. We thank them for their continued investment in the community.”

Last year, Chevron contributed over $90,000, which TFAE is continuing to use to help schools in the area enhance their science labs and libraries. With this $25,000 donation, three additional high schools in Terrebonne Parish will each receive $8,333 each to upgrade their science equipment. The donations will be used to fund items such as digital scales, working sinks, Chromebooks, digital microscopes, chemicals, probes, goggles and much more. This equipment will give students and teachers the ability to safely conduct STEM experiments and projects.

“As a former teacher, I know that experiential learning is the best way to engage students and get them excited about their schoolwork,” said Leah Brown, Public Affairs Manager of Chevron’s Gulf of Mexico Business Unit. “We hope this $25,000 contribution will not only expand access to hands-on STEM activities, but also spark students’ interest in considering a STEM career. Chevron is proud to provide these resources to three more high schools and expand STEM learning in the state.”

The following schools will receive the TFAE/Chevron Science Lab Grants:

Terrebonne High School

Ellender Memorial High School

South Terrebonne High School

To learn more about TFAE, visit www.tfae.org.