Chevron’s Annual Volunteer Campaign Benefits 10 Nonprofits Across 8 Communities

This month, hundreds of Chevron Gulf of Mexico Business Unit employees and retirees volunteered more than 800 hours of service at 15 projects benefitting 10 nonprofit organizations across Louisiana, Texas and Mississippi. The effort was part of the company’s annual Humankind campaign of service. Chevron volunteers came together to contribute their human energy through partnerships and programs that have a positive impact on local communities. Over two weeks, employees gave a helping hand to organizations and nonprofits in New Orleans, Covington, Houma, Grand Isle, Lafayette and St. Charles Parish, as well as Houston, Texas, and Picayune, Mississippi.

“At Chevron, we partner with organizations that support economic development, social services, STEM education, and health and wellness,” said Leah Brown, Public Affairs Manager, Chevron Gulf of Mexico. “We appreciate all of our team members who rolled up their sleeves and participated in this year’s Humankind campaign. I thank them for volunteering and for their year-round commitment to the community.”

The 2022 Humankind campaign supported veterans, STEM education and sustainability, the environment, as well as nonprofits working to address homelessness and hunger.

Together with the Boys & Girls Club of Metro Louisiana and STEM NOLA, Chevron volunteers taught students about sound waves, circuitry and measurement as they built a Bluetooth speaker.

Volunteers repaired and enhanced the Nature Conservancy of Louisiana’s preserves in Abita Springs, St. Martinville and Grand Isle to benefit wetland communities across South Louisiana.

Chevron employees donated food and assisted Second Harvest Food Bank of Greater New Orleans and the Houston Food Bank by preparing supplies for the holidays.

Volunteer teams supported home builds with Habitat for Humanity St. Tammany West, Rebuilding Together New Orleans, and Rebuilding Together Bayou, which served Terrebonne Parish (Houma).

Partnerships with nonprofits and other community organizations help Chevron make a positive and lasting impact in the lives of others during the Humankind campaign and year-round. Whether inspiring new generations’ interest in STEM education or investing in programs focused on health, well-being and economic growth, Chevron is committed to improving the quality of life in communities where they live and work.

Learn more about Chevron's work to empower communities around the world at https://www.chevron.com/sustainability/social.