Chick-fil-A Announces New Houma Restaurant, Opening Sept. 8

A new Chick-fil-A® restaurant will begin serving the Houma community on Thursday, Sept. 8. Chick-fil-A, Inc. has selected Shannon Lewis as the independent franchised Owner/Operator of Chick-fil-A East Houma.

Located at 984 Grand Caillou Road, on the corner of Hialeah Avenue and Grand Caillou Road, Chick-fil-A East Houma will be open for dine-in, drive-thru and carry-out from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Thursday and 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Guests of Chick-fil-A East Houma can place an order for pickup or dine-in on the Chick-fil-A® App or online. When joining the Chick-fil-A One® tiered membership program, guests receive points on every qualifying purchase, which can be used to redeem available rewards. Visit chick-fil-a.com/delivery to view delivery options in your area.

The east Houma restaurant joins more than 20 other Chick-fil-A restaurants serving the wider New Orleans market. As full-time, hands-on leaders in their restaurants, Chick-fil-A Owner/Operators proudly reside in the communities in which they serve. At Chick-fil-A East Houma, Lewis will be responsible for all day-to-day activities of the business, including employing approximately 90 full- and part-time Team Members, serving guests and cultivating relationships with local organizations and businesses.

Lewis’ experience with Chick-fil-A started in 1993 when he became a Team Member in Biloxi, Miss. He later received a scholarship from Chick-fil-A and attended the University of Southern Mississippi, where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in business administration. In 2001, Lewis was selected as the Operator of Chick-fil-A Houma. His family has been part of the Houma community for more than 20 years, and they are looking forward to building new relationships in the community. “I am humbled by the opportunity to give back to the community through this new restaurant,” said Lewis. “My goal is to develop caring leaders by providing leadership opportunities for my Team Members and creating a place where they can learn and grow.”

Caring for the Houma Community

In honor of the opening, Chick-fil-A, Inc. will donate $25,000 to Feeding America on behalf of the new restaurant. These funds will be distributed to partners in the greater New Orleans area to aid in the fight against hunger. In addition, Chick-fil-A East Houma is recognizing 100 local heroes making an impact in the Houma area by providing them with free Chick-fil-A meals for a year.

Chick-fil-A Operators are committed to hiring, developing and retaining top talent and providing a positive work environment for people of all ages and backgrounds. Team Members have opportunities for flexible work hours and leadership growth, competitive pay and benefits, hands-on training and mentoring and the chance to apply for scholarships to support their continuing education.

Chick-fil-A is known for serving customers great-tasting food made with high-quality ingredients, including the original Chick-fil-A® Chicken Sandwich. Made with a real, whole, boneless breast of chicken with no added fillers, the breaded chicken is pressure cooked in fully-refined peanut oil. Chick-fil-A was one of the first in the industry to eliminate chicken raised with antibiotics to ensure guests have an option for high-quality food on the go.

To complement the great-tasting chicken, fresh produce is delivered to Chick-fil-A restaurants up to six times a week for the best quality and flavor. The fresh ingredients are raised and grown by farmers who share the company’s elevated quality and safety standards, so guests feel good about their meal.

For the latest news and updates on Chick-fil-A East Houma, visit the local restaurant’s Facebook page and follow along on Instagram. For more information about Chick-fil-A and stories about the Brand’s food, people and customers across the country, visit chick-fil-a.com.