Chick-fil-A at Nicholls to host Easter Extravaganza

Chick-fil-A at Nicholls State University will host an Easter Extravaganza from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 9th. The Chick-fil-A Nicholls State Easter Extravaganza will take place on the Ellender Memorial Library field on campus, walking distance from CFA.
Tickets are $10 each, children 2 and under are free. Ticket price includes the following:
  • Face painting
  • Balloon art
  • Easter Egg hunt
  • Photo with the CFA cow
  • Photo with the Easter bunny
  • Bubble Station
  • Chicken Sandwich or Nugget combo (w/waffle chips and water/lemonade)
The event is open to the public and free parking is available. Tickets can be purchased at  https://shop-nichollsdining.sodexomyway.com/tickets-event….


