Chick-fil-A at Nicholls to host Easter Extravaganza

Chick-fil-A at Nicholls State University will host an Easter Extravaganza from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 9th. The Chick-fil-A Nicholls State Easter Extravaganza will take place on the Ellender Memorial Library field on campus, walking distance from CFA.
Tickets are $10 each, children 2 and under are free. Ticket price includes the following:
- Face painting
- Balloon art
- Easter Egg hunt
- Photo with the CFA cow
- Photo with the Easter bunny
- Bubble Station
- Chicken Sandwich or Nugget combo (w/waffle chips and water/lemonade)