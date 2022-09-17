Chief Justice John L. Weimer celebrates Constitution Day at C. M. Washington Elementary School

Happy Constitution Day!

Each year we celebrate Constitution Day, which is a federal observance of September 17, 1787, when 39 Founding Fathers signed and adopted the U.S. Constitution. This day recognizes the rights of all citizens whether by birth or naturalization.

On behalf of Associate Justices Jefferson D. Hughes III, Scott J. Crichton, James T. Genovese, William J. Crain, Jay B. McCallum and Piper D. Griffin, Chief Justice John L. Weimer commented, “In courts throughout the nation, we give daily reverence to the U.S. Constitution as the blueprint for the rule of law. It is the foundation on which government was built and on which it is sustained. Every year in September throughout the United States, a day is set aside to acknowledge its importance and moreover on this, its 235th Anniversary, the Louisiana judiciary celebrates unwavering adherence to this document in application of justice. Throughout Louisiana, state judges will commemorate Constitution Day by inviting students into their courtrooms, or by visiting local schools to meet with students, and will be discussing the importance of our United States Constitution.”