Child in critical condition following ATV accident in Houma

Two juveniles were injured in an ATV crash on the east side of Houma yesterday, Lt. Travis Theriot confirmed with the Times.

One of the juveniles is in critical condition, he said.

Theriot said the other received moderate injuries.

More details to follow.

———————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————-The Houma Police Department released the following details regarding the accident:

On November 2, 2020 shortly before 1pm Houma Police responded to the 1400 block of Memory Lane in reference to an accident. Prior to arrival, it was reported that two males were riding a 4-wheeler in the area and crashed into a pole near an apartment. It was also reported to law enforcement that both riders were ejected from the ATV and severely injured.

When officers arrived on scene, they noticed both riders injured and had to be transported to medical facilities to be treated. Officers learned that one of the occupants of the ATV sustained severe injuries, while the other occupant sustained moderate injuries.

The Houma Police would like to reiterate to the community that these vehicles are extremely dangerous. Operating them on the roadways are illegal. When operating these vehicles in rural areas, occupants MUST be extremely careful and wear protective equipment that may lower the risk of severe injury.