Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals campaign is underway!

As a proud partner of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, Walmart and Sam’s Club is hosting a campaign to raise funds for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. Stores across the country are participating in the campaign, accepting donations until Sunday, June 10. Donate loose change or cash with associates at a donation station, or at checkout you will have the option to add a donation to your total. Visit any Walmart store in Houma or Thibodaux, or Sam’s Club in Houma to make a monetary donation. All proceeds will benefit the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

Founded in 1983, Children Miracle Networks Hospitals has raised over $7 billion for its program, helping provide funding for the best medical care for children across the country. “Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals has helped fill those funding gaps by raising more than $7 billion, most of it $1 at a time through Miracle Balloon icon campaigns. Its various fundraising partners and programs support the nonprofit’s mission to save and improve the lives of as many children as possible,” reads a statement from Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

In addition to making a donation at the register, those wishing to support the Children’s Miracle Network can make a donation using PayPal, Apple Pay or a credit card online here.