Christine Verdin named Executive Director and Principal of École Pointe-au-Chien

École Pointe-au-Chien, the 1st Indigenous Louisiana French immersion school, announced that Christine Verdin has been appointed as the school’s Executive Director and Principal.

“A native French speaker and a Council Member of the Pointe au Chien Indian Tribe, Christine has over 30 years of experience as an instructor and master teacher and has been a long-term advocate of passing on our unique Indigenous and Cajun French language and culture to the next generation,” reads at statement from École Pointe-au-Chien. “Merci pour tout ce que tu fais Christine! Nous-autres, on est bien fiers de travailler coude à coude avec toi pour ouvrir cette école historique.”

“We are very excited about Christine’s appointment,” said President of the Board Will McGrew. “She has so much experience in schools and has been an amazing champion for bringing French back to the classrooms. She was absolutely the right person for the job and we are so glad to officially appoint her.”

Principal Verdin expressed her deep gratitude and appreciation for this appointment as well. “French has been missing from our schools and cultures for several generations,” Verdin explained. “We hope to bring the language back to the community and I am very honored to be in this position to help do it.”