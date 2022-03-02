Chuck E. Cheese Grand Re-Opening Celebrated with Check Presentation to Grand Caillou Elementary

Chuck E. Cheese in Houma has been celebrating its Grand Re-Opening of the newly remodeled restaurant!

After nearly six months of being closed due to Hurricane Ida damages, they celebrated the accomplishment last week with a ribbon cutting ceremony. Not only did they have a ribbon cutting ceremony, but they welcomed Grand Caillou Elementary School and the community to a purple carpet premiere that was full of family-fun entertainment that included free cake and special appearances from Chuck E., Munch, and Jasper.

The celebration included a check presentation of $5,000 to Grand Caillou Elementary to assist in rebuilding after the elementary school suffered devastation caused by Hurricane Ida. Congratulations to both Grand Caillou Elementary and Chuck E. Cheese on your grand opening!