CIS celebrates 39 years of cardiovascular care

On August 15, Cardiovascular Institute of the South (CIS) celebrated 39 years of providing cardiovascular care to patients in south Louisiana and Mississippi.

Since Dr. Craig Walker started the practice in 1983, CIS has grown exponentially, now with 21 clinics and 1,150 team members, 65 physicians, 9 telecardiology sites, 16 partner hospitals and management services reaching to the suburbs of Chicago. The practice originated in Houma, expanded to Thibodaux and Morgan City, and then north to Lafayette, Opelousas and New Iberia. CIS continued to expand to the Baton Rouge area and the New Orleans area, and opened in Meridian, Mississippi in 2016. CIS now has multiple clinics in Acadiana, the Capital Region, the New Orleans region and the tri-parish area.

CIS treats all aspects of cardiovascular health, with the extensions of the CIS Leg & Vein Center and the CIS Ambulatory Surgery Center in Gray, Louisiana, and by offering services such as a smoking cessation program, intensive cardiac rehab, and a 24/7 Virtual Care Center. On average per month, CIS sees nearly 23,000 patients in clinic and more than 5,000 hospital visits company-wide.

CIS continues to fulfill its mission to provide the highest-quality cardiovascular care available, especially to rural communities where this world-class care is needed most. CIS pioneers the latest technologies and procedures to bring the very best outcomes to patients.

“When I came to Houma, my thought was to deliver state-of-the-art cardiovascular care in the area where I grew up,” explained Dr. Walker. “I never dreamed it would have grown to what it is today.”

Learn more about CIS or schedule an appointment today at www.cardio.com.