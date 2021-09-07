CIS clinics work to reopen; Thibodaux clinic open on limited basis

Cardiovascular Institute of the South (CIS) clinics in Houma, New Orleans, Harvey, Raceland, Luling, and Gray remain closed at this time, working to be open to patients as soon as possible. The Thibodaux clinic is now offering appointments on a limited basis.

For prescriptions refills or care questions, please contact your clinic.

Patients can also choose to visit another CIS location in Lafayette, Morgan City, Baton Rouge, Zachary, Breaux Bridge, Crowley, New Iberia, Opelousas, Jennings, Prairieville, or Meridian, Mississippi.

For the latest updates on clinic closures, visit www.cardio.com/updates.