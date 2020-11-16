CIS earns national recognition for blood pressure control, becoming only facility in the state to receive honor this year

Cardiovascular Institute of the South (CIS) is the only facility in Louisiana that has been awarded Gold Status by the American Heart Association (AHA) and the American Medical Association (AMA) for its commitment to keeping patient blood pressure rates under control, with the ultimate goal of reducing the number of Americans who have heart attacks and strokes each year.

CIS is one of about 500 physician practices and health systems being recognized nationally this year by the AMA and AHA Target: BP program for achieving blood pressure control rates of 70 percent or more in their adult patient population with high blood pressure. In fact, 82 percent of CIS patients have their blood pressure controlled. CIS believes this number is attributed to many areas of quality control, such as proper training of its staff on how to take blood pressure properly and accurately. Additionally, CIS asks patients to return within 30 days for a blood pressure check in the clinic if the last blood pressure was elevated and/or if medications were adjusted. Physicians may also ask patients to record their blood pressure readings at home and bring their blood pressure record to their next appointment, allowing them to appropriately treat hypertension rather than adjusting medicine based solely on an isolated visit. In between visits, CIS Cardio@Home navigators assist providers in treating hypertension as well. CIS practice administrators and providers also receive monthly data and feedback on these statistics to drive change.

Target: BP is a collaboration between the American Heart Association and the American Medical Association to reduce the number of Americans who have heart attacks and strokes by urging physician practices, health systems and patients to prioritize blood pressure control. The initiative aims to help health care organizations improve blood pressure control rates through the use of the AMA’s evidence-based M.A.P. quality improvement program, and recognizes organizations committed to improving blood pressure control.

“Making sure our blood pressure is well controlled is so important to our overall health,” said David Konur, CIS CEO. “CIS is proud and honored to be the only Louisiana healthcare company to be recognized with an AMA Gold provider award for the work we are doing in managing blood pressure.”

There are 116 million U.S. adults living with high blood pressure, the nation’s number one risk factor for heart attack and stroke, and less than half have it controlled to target level. Many patients are unaware of the deadly consequences associated with high blood pressure and that it can be managed working in partnership with their physician to create and follow a treatment plan.