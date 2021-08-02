CIS Expands Management Services to Illinois Practice

Cardiovascular Institute of the South (CIS), through its subsidiary company, Cardiovascular Logistics of Chicago, has entered into a management partnership with Midwest Cardiovascular Institute (MCI) based in the southwest suburbs of Chicago, Illinois in the towns of Naperville and Elmhurst.

MCI is owned by 20 of the most well-known cardiologists in Chicagoland who have practiced in the area for more than 30 years. CIS’s role in the partnership is to provide all management oversight, all employees, clinic information systems, human resources support, and business office systems.

This management agreement also includes management oversight, strategic planning, quality performance improvement and operational efficiency of the cardiovascular service line at Edward Hospital in Naperville and Elmhurst Hospital in Elmhurst, both part of the Edward-Elmhurst Health System. CIS is also co-managing the cardiac catheterization labs at these two hospitals, as well as assisting with hospital rounding. Additionally, a Virtual Care Center (VCC), modeled from the CIS VCC in Lafayette, will be built in Naperville to accommodate the growing need for high accessibility to cardiovascular care.

“A couple of years ago, we started looking for opportunities as to how we could provide a better product to our patients and deliver better care,” said Dr. Mark Goodwin, interventional cardiologist and President of MCI. “We looked all over the country and found CIS, who shared the same values, such as patients first, teamwork, empathy and excellence. By partnering with CIS, we really believe we are going to change the world for patients. We are looking forward to building a new great practice together that serves our patients and their families every single day.”

CIS CEO David Konur, FACHE is also excited about this new collaboration. “Our physician-led approach at CIS has proven successful to provide exceptional care to patients in our communities here, and we are proud to partner with this team of physicians already known for cardiovascular excellence in their community to further the success of their team.”

In addition to the Edward-Elmhurst Health agreement, CIS has 11 hospital co-management agreements across Louisiana and Mississippi.

About Cardiovascular Institute of the South

Founded by Dr. Craig Walker in 1983, Cardiovascular Institute of the South (CIS) is a world-leader in preventing, detecting and treating cardiovascular and peripheral vascular disease. CIS offers a comprehensive heart and vascular program with expert physicians trained in many specialties, including internal medicine, nuclear cardiology, electrophysiology, lipid management, coronary artery disease, peripheral vascular disease, valve disease and interventional cardiovascular procedures. CIS has earned international acclaim as a pioneer of research, development and education, as well as an innovator in the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. With a dedicated team of more than 1,075 team members, CIS provides comprehensive cardiovascular care at 22 locations across Louisiana and Mississippi, with 10 telemedicine programs. CIS remains at the forefront of technology, providing the highest-quality, compassionate care. This mission has guided the institute for more than 37 years of excellence. For more information about CIS, call 1-800-425-2565 or visit www.cardio.com.

About Midwest Cardiovascular Institute

Midwest Cardiovascular Institute (MCI) is a team of 20+ cardiologists and advanced practice nurses providing comprehensive cardiovascular care in Naperville and Elmhurst, Illinois. With a mission to provide the highest-quality cardiovascular care available, MCI is dedicated to putting patients first through clinical excellence, communication and compassion. MCI cardiologists represent nearly every specialty in heart and vascular medicine including treatment of coronary artery disease, peripheral vascular disease, valve disease, structural heart defects, electrophysiology, advanced heart failure, interventional cardiology, venous disease, nuclear cardiology, and lipid management. To learn more, visit www.midwestcardio.com.

About Edward-Elmhurst Health

Edward-Elmhurst Health, formed through the merger of Edward Hospital in Naperville and Elmhurst Memorial Hospital in 2013, is ranked as one of the nation’s Top 15 Health Systems by IBM Watson Health and is one of the top 10 health systems for cardiovascular care in Illinois*. Nearly 37,000 heart and vascular patients are treated at Edward-Elmhurst facilities annually. Edward and Elmhurst Hospitals are on the list of Healthgrades’ America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Cardiac Care™ in 2021 and Edward Hospital is among Healthgrades’ 50 Best Hospitals for Cardiac Surgery™ in 2021.

