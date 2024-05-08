CIS & Terrebonne General are First in Louisiana to adopt CathWorks FFRangio® System

HOUMA – Cardiovascular Institute of the South (CIS) and Terrebonne General Health System (Terrebonne General) are the first in Louisiana to adopt the CathWorks FFRangio® System in a hospital setting. CIS cardiologists, Drs. Eric Engeron and Vinod Nair, were first to use this diagnostic technology, which combines artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced computational science to produce a 3-D model showing the degree and location of blockages in a patient’s coronary arteries.

Fractional flow reserve (FFR) is diagnostic measurement performed during an angiogram that evaluates narrowing and tightening of the coronary arteries. With this new AI tool, interventional cardiologists can perform a clinical assessment in about four minutes, with more comprehensive and reliable FFR values, eliminating the need for drug stimulation or invasive wires which are used in traditional FFR diagnostics.

“I have observed significant improvements in the way we assess and manage coronary artery disease in the cath lab,” said Dr. Nair. “This innovative software generates detailed physiological maps of blood flow and blockages from routine angiographic images, enabling us to evaluate critical factors with greater accuracy and less invasiveness compared to traditional methods. This not only enhances our diagnostic precision but also substantially increases patient safety during procedures. It’s a transformative leap forward in technology that is changing patient care for the better.”

“It’s exciting how AI can be used to help provide care to our patients,” said Dr. Engeron. “This advanced technology is less invasive, easier-to-use and provides valuable information in guiding patient care. I am proud to be part of CIS’s commitment to provide the best care for our patients!” Phyllis Peoples, CEO of Terrebonne General, is proud of the 41-year partnership with CIS which brings advancements like this to the Bayou Region. “Thanks to our collaboration with CIS and our ongoing commitment to high-quality care, we are able to offer this advanced technology to better serve our patients and community.”

About Cardiovascular Institute of the South: Founded by Dr. Craig Walker in 1983, Cardiovascular Institute of the South (CIS) is a world-leader in preventing, detecting and treating cardiovascular and peripheral vascular disease. CIS offers a comprehensive heart and vascular program with expert physicians trained in many specialties, including internal medicine, nuclear cardiology, electrophysiology, lipid management, coronary artery disease, peripheral vascular disease, valve disease, venous disease and interventional procedures.

CIS has earned international acclaim as a pioneer of research, development and education, as well as an innovator in the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. With a dedicated team of more than 1,150 team members, CIS provides comprehensive cardiovascular care at 21 locations across Louisiana and Mississippi, with 11 telemedicine programs. CIS has also been recognized by Modern Healthcare as a Best Place to Work in Healthcare for four years in a row. CIS remains at the forefront of technology, providing the highest-quality, compassionate care. This mission has guided the institute for more than 40 years of excellence. For more information about CIS, call 1-800-425-2565 or visit www.cardio.com.

About Terrebonne General Health System: Terrebonne General Health System is the largest healthcare resource provider in southeast Louisiana that has taken the lead to deliver medical excellence and innovation to the people of Southeast Louisiana. Driven by a “high tech” and “high touch” style of healing that offers an expansive range of services that provide hospital care and preventive care while also providing basic healthcare needs on and offsite.

Our highly skilled healthcare team consists of over 1,500 employees, with over 450 medical staff providers that offer 42 various specialties. Our system has been honored with many prestigious awards and accolades for quality, safety, and patient experience on the state, national and international levels.

Terrebonne General took the lead to initiate a public/private partnership with Ochsner Health which delivers crucial safety-net services for the region through Chabert Medical Center and is part of an alliance of healthcare-focused entities across the greater Gulf South region. For more information, please visit www.tghealthsystem.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.