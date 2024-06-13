CIS & Terrebonne General are First in Louisiana to Implant Medtronic’s Evolut FX+ Valve

HOUMA, LA— Cardiovascular Institute of the South (CIS) and Terrebonne General Health System (Terrebonne General) are the first in Louisiana to treat a patient using the new FDA-approved Evolut™ FX+ transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) system, a minimally-invasive alternative to open-heart surgical aortic valve replacement.

Dr. Peter Fail, Dr. Shane Prejean, Dr. Deborah McCollum were the first to perform the procedure on June 11 in the hybrid operating room at Terrebonne General. Designed to facilitate coronary access for varying patient anatomies, this new system takes the Evolut TAVR platform a step further for the treatment of severe aortic stenosis. It offers larger coronary access windows through a modified diamond-shaped frame design, which is four times larger than previous iterations of the Evolut TAVR system. Additionally, the new design maintains valve performance, excellent hemodynamics, and radial strength.

Aortic stenosis occurs when the aortic valve leaflets become stiff and thickened and have difficulty opening and closing, making the heart work harder to pump blood to the rest of the body. The disease can impact quality of life and limits one’s ability to participate in daily activities. If left untreated, 50% of these patients can die from heart failure in as little as two years.

“The tools for TAVR have progressed over time and this is a great new treatment option that can benefit more of our patients,” said Dr. Fail, interventional cardiologist at CIS. CIS interventional cardiologist Dr. Shane Prejean agrees. “The additional features of the Evolut FX+ system improve upon the current technology, offering patients additional benefits when choosing this less-invasive approach to aortic valve replacement.”

Symptoms of aortic stenosis may include heart murmur, chest pain or tightness, fainting, fatigue with activity or heart palpitations. To learn more about aortic stenosis or its treatments, visit cardio.com.

About Cardiovascular Institute of the South – Founded by Dr. Craig Walker in 1983, Cardiovascular Institute of the South (CIS) is a world-leader in preventing, detecting and treating cardiovascular and peripheral vascular disease. CIS offers a comprehensive heart and vascular program with expert physicians trained in many specialties, including internal medicine, nuclear cardiology, electrophysiology, lipid management, coronary artery disease, peripheral vascular disease, structural heart and valve disease, venous disease and interventional procedures. CIS has earned international acclaim as a pioneer of research, development and education, as well as an innovator in the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. With a dedicated team of more than 1,075 team members, CIS provides comprehensive cardiovascular care at 21 locations across Louisiana and Mississippi, with 11 telemedicine programs. CIS has also been recognized by Modern Healthcare as a Best Place to Work in Healthcare for five years in a row. CIS remains at the forefront of technology, providing the highest-quality, compassionate care. This mission has guided the institute for more than 40 years of excellence. For more information about CIS, call 1-800-425-2565 or visit www.cardio.com.

About Terrebonne General Health System – Terrebonne General Health System is the largest healthcare resource provider in southeast Louisiana that has taken the lead to deliver medical excellence and innovation to the people of Southeast Louisiana. Driven by a “high tech” and “high touch” style of healing that offers an expansive range of services that provide hospital care and preventive care while also providing basic healthcare needs on and offsite. Our highly skilled healthcare team consists of over 1,400 employees, with over 450 medical staff providers that offer 42 various specialties. Our system has been honored with many prestigious awards and accolades for quality, safety, and patient experience on the state, national and international levels. Terrebonne General took the lead to initiate a public/private partnership with Ochsner Health which delivers crucial safety-net services for the region through Chabert Medical Center and is part of an alliance of healthcare-focused entities across the greater Gulf South region. For more information, please visit www.tghealthsystem.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.