CIS & Terrebonne General are First in the Bayou Region to Use the Paradise® Ultrasound Renal Denervation System for Treatment of High Blood Pressure

HOUMA, LA – Dr. Shane Prejean, interventional cardiologist at Cardiovascular Institute of the South (CIS), is the first in the Bayou Region to use the Paradise® Ultrasound Renal Denervation (RDN) System, a new first-of-its-kind treatment option for patients with high blood pressure. The procedure took place at Terrebonne General Health System.

Manufactured by Recor Medical, the Paradise® Ultrasound RDN System uses ultrasound energy to ablate the renal nerves and lower blood pressure. The procedure is minimally-invasive, and may be performed in an outpatient setting, reducing time and discomfort, and allowing most patients to return home the same day. This new system also features a unique HydroCooling™ technology, which circulates sterile water within the balloon catheter to help cool and protect the lining of the renal artery during energy delivery.

Traditional treatment options for high blood pressure include lifestyle changes and medications. Medications may cause side effects and often lead to poor adherence, with patients missing doses or not taking medications at all. Hypertensive patients that remain “uncontrolled,” or outside of the normal blood pressure range, are at increased risk for cardiovascular disease — including heart attack and heart failure, stroke, kidney disease, and cognitive issues.

For many with high blood pressure, the nerves leading to and from the kidneys become overactive, contributing to high blood pressure. Clinical research has shown that ultrasound denervation, or the interruption of the signals along these nerves, can effectively reduce blood pressure.

“This promising new therapy offers another treatment option to better control blood pressure and potentially reduce the amount of medications patients are taking,” said Dr. Prejean. To learn more or to schedule an appointment with a cardiologist at CIS, visit cardio.com.

About Cardiovascular Institute of the South – Founded by Dr. Craig Walker in 1983, Cardiovascular Institute of the South (CIS) is a world-leader in preventing, detecting and treating cardiovascular and peripheral vascular disease. CIS offers a comprehensive heart and vascular program with expert physicians trained in many specialties, including internal medicine, nuclear cardiology, electrophysiology, lipid management, coronary artery disease, peripheral vascular disease, structural heart and valve disease, venous disease and interventional procedures. CIS has earned international acclaim as a pioneer of research, development and education, as well as an innovator in the treatment of peripheral vascular disease.

With a dedicated team of more than 1,075 team members, CIS provides comprehensive cardiovascular care at 21 locations across Louisiana and Mississippi, with 11 telemedicine programs. CIS has also been recognized by Modern Healthcare as a Best Place to Work in Healthcare for five years in a row. CIS remains at the forefront of technology, providing the highest-quality, compassionate care. This mission has guided the institute for more than 40 years of excellence. For more information about CIS, call 1-800-425-2565 or visit www.cardio.com.