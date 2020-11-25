CIS Thibodaux Clinic Renovation Brings More Services, Convenience to Patients

Cardiovascular Institute of the South (CIS) has completed a renovation and expansion of its Thibodaux clinic at 1320 Martin Luther King Drive to include more space, bringing new services and convenience to patients.

The clinic now utilizes a portion of the second floor for patient appointments, with an addition of a vein clinic, second elevator, and new parking lot. There are 11 new exam rooms, for a total of 31. A fourth treadmill room and an eighth ultrasound room have also been added.

CIS began in 1983 in Houma, Louisiana as a one-man practice under Dr. Craig Walker. The Thibodaux location opened in July of 1986 and moved to its current location in 2000. In 2006, an initial renovation was completed. CIS has grown to be a world-leader in cardiovascular care with 20 locations throughout Louisiana and Mississippi and more than 60 physicians. CIS offers cardiovascular care for the heart as well as the entire body, including diagnosis and treatment of coronary, carotid, valve, peripheral and venous disease as well as heart arrhythmias.

“The expansion and growth of the Thibodaux clinic over the decades is a true testimony of the trust our community puts in our care,” said Dr. Bart Denys, who joined CIS in 1994. “We are now able to accommodate our patients in a more comfortable setting with more room and privacy. Keeping quality care local is at the heart of our mission, and I’m honored to serve this community.”

“From a humble beginning on Canal Street in the 1990s with just four patient exam rooms, we have seen a steady and continuous growth,” said Dr. Sandeep A. Patel, CIS cardiologist since 1995. “With patient care at the center of our efforts, this renovation will serve patients better with 31 total exam rooms. The future looks bright with a team approach to patient care.”

To learn more about CIS or to schedule an appointment, visit www.cardio.com or call 985-446-2021.