CIS welcomes new physicians to Houma-Thibodaux

Cardiovascular Institute of the South (CIS) is welcoming three new physicians to its expert team of cardiologists in Houma and Thibodaux: Drs. Shane Prejean, Akshit Sharma and Erica Fidone.

Interventional cardiologist Dr. Shane Prejean will be seeing patients at CIS in Houma and Baton Rouge, and interventional cardiologist Dr. Akshit Sharma will be seeing patients at CIS in Thibodaux. Both will have privileges at Terrebonne General Health System and Thibodaux Regional Health System. Dr. Erica Fidone is an interventional cardiologist and will serve as peripheral vascular fellow under Dr. Craig Walker at CIS in Houma.

Dr. Shane Prejean will be a part of the CIS structural heart teams in Houma and Baton Rouge, working closely with cardiovascular surgeons as part of the comprehensive heart team. He is a graduate of Nicholls State University in Thibodaux and completed his medical degree at Louisiana State University (LSU) Health Sciences Center in New Orleans. His residency in internal medicine was completed at LSU in Baton Rouge. He also completed a fellowship in cardiovascular disease at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, where he recently completed his advanced interventional cardiology fellowship in structural heart disease as well. Dr. Prejean is board certified in internal medicine, cardiovascular disease, echocardiography, interventional cardiology and cardiovascular computed tomography. He has a clinical focus on general cardiology, interventional cardiology, coronary artery disease, valvular heart disease, and transcatheter valve therapies. He is a member of the American College of Cardiology and the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society. To schedule an appointment with Dr. Prejean at CIS in Houma, call 985-876-0300.

Dr. Akshit Sharma is joining the CIS Thibodaux clinic. He attended Thanjavur Medical College in India and completed his residency in internal medicine at the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Medicine in Kansas City, Missouri. He completed his cardiovascular disease and interventional cardiology fellowships at the University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City. Dr. Sharma brings a wealth of cardiology expertise to the CIS team with extensive knowledge in interpreting non-invasive cardiac testing including transthoracic and transesophageal echocardiography, nuclear stress tests, exercise tests, as well as peripheral vascular imaging. He is board-certified in internal medicine, cardiovascular diseases, echocardiography, and nuclear cardiology. He is also a member of many professional societies including the American College of Physicians, the American Medical Association, the American College of Cardiology, and the Society for Cardiovascular Angiography and Interventions. To schedule an appointment with Dr. Sharma at CIS in Thibodaux, call 985-446-2021.

Dr. Erica Fidone received a Bachelor of Arts in biology from the University of Texas in Austin, Texas. Her doctorate was completed at Texas A&M Health Science Center School of Medicine in Temple, Texas, where she also completed her internal medicine internship and residency as well as her cardiovascular disease and interventional cardiology fellowships. Dr. Fidone is board certified in internal medicine and cardiovascular disease. She is a member of the American College of Cardiology, the American College of Physicians, and the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Society.

About Cardiovascular Institute of the South

Founded by Dr. Craig Walker in 1983, Cardiovascular Institute of the South (CIS) is a world-leader in preventing, detecting and treating cardiovascular and peripheral vascular disease. CIS offers a comprehensive heart and vascular program with expert physicians trained in many specialties, including internal medicine, nuclear cardiology, electrophysiology, lipid management, coronary artery disease, peripheral vascular disease, valve disease and interventional cardiovascular procedures. CIS has earned international acclaim as a pioneer of research, development and education, as well as an innovator in the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. With a dedicated team of more than 1,075 team members, CIS provides comprehensive cardiovascular care at 22 locations across Louisiana and Mississippi, with 10 telemedicine programs. CIS remains at the forefront of technology, providing the highest-quality, compassionate care. This mission has guided the institute for nearly 38 years of excellence. For more information about CIS, call 1-800-425-2565 or visit www.cardio.com.