CIS is First in Louisiana to use the VenaCore™ Thrombectomy Catheter to treat Deep Vein Disease (DVT)

HOUMA – Dr. Matthew Finn, interventional cardiologist at Cardiovascular Institute of the South (CIS), is the first in Louisiana to use the VenaCore™ thrombectomy catheter to remove challenging venous occlusions in patients suffering from long-term complications of deep vein thrombosis (DVT).

The procedure was performed in the cath lab at Terrebonne General Health. Manufactured by Inari Medical, VenaCore™ is the first mechanical thrombectomy device purpose-built for the most challenging peripheral venous occlusions. Its expandable, laser-cut nitinol element was developed through a specialized off-axis design process to create notched leading edges to separate and remove occlusions through bi-directional and quarter-turn movements. The handle includes a user-controlled element sizing dial for precise treatment in native vessels 6-16 mm in diameter, as well as a

compressible lever for quick element collapse and expansion.

“VenaCore is an exciting new option for treating chronic DVT,” said Dr. Finn. “It gives us an important additional option for treating the most complex cases.”

Deep vein thrombosis (DVT) occurs when a blood clot develops with a deep a vein, commonly in the legs. It can occur in one or more veins and can have some serious consequences should any of the clots break loose and travel to the lungs. Symptoms of deep vein thrombosis may include pain in the form of soreness or cramping in the leg that begins around the calf or redness/warmth in a specific area of the leg. Diagnosing DVT relies on a combination of symptoms, physical examination, and diagnostic tests. Consult with your doctor if you think may have DVT.

